Euro 2020 Round of 16 teams confirmed

All the teams who have qualified for the Euro 2020’s round of 16 are already know after Wednesday’s final group stage matches, TASS reported.

The knockout stage schedule is as follows: Wales vs Denmark (June 26, Amsterdam), Italy vs Austria (June 26, London), the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic (June 27, Budapest), Belgium vs Portugal (June 27, Seville), Croatia vs Spain (June 28, Copenhagen), France vs Switzerland (June 28, Bucharest), England vs Germany (June 29, London), and Sweden vs Ukraine (June 29, Glasgow).

Portugal is the reigning Europe champion since 2016.

Euro 2020 is hosted by 11 cities across Europe, namely St. Petersburg, Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome and Seville. and will run through July 11. The championship was initially supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

