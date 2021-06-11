EURO 2020: Turkey vs Italy in Rome gets tournament under way

The group stage of the European Football Championship - Euro 2020 starts today, June 11.

The opening ceremony and the first match of the tournament will take place in Rome, Italy.

In the first game of the World Cup, Italy and Turkey will meet in Group A.

Three more Group A games will be held in Baku. The match between Switzerland and Wales will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 12, the teams of Turkey and Wales will take to the green turf on June 16, and Turkey and Switzerland will play on June 20. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year, but the World Cup was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News.Az