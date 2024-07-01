EURO 2024: England, Spain secure quarterfinal spots

+ ↺ − 16 px

England moved to EURO 2024 quarterfinal after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time on Sunday, News.Az reports.

Ivan Schranz scored the winner with a close-range finish in the 25th minute, assisted by David Strelec but England equalized the game in the stoppage time with a bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham.The national teams leveled at 1-1 in the 90 minutes, so the match went to extra time at Arena Auf Schalke.Harry Kane scored a header to take the lead for England in the 91st minute.England will take on Switzerland, with a quarterfinal clash taking place on July 6.Spain sealed a UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal spot with a 4-1 win against Georgia on Sunday.Georgia scored the opener with an own goal from Spain’s Robin Le Normand in the 18th minute at Cologne Stadium.Spain leveled the game with Rodri in the 39th minute, while Fabian Ruiz gave his team the lead in the 51st minute.Nico Williams dribbled past a defender to make it 3-1 in the 75th minute.In the 83rd minute, Dani Olmo scored Spain’s fourth goal when he made a close-range finish.With this result, Spain will play against Germany in the quarterfinals on July 5.

News.Az