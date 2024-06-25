EURO 2024: Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mattia Zaccagni’s last-minute goal in the 97th minute allowed Italy to reach the last 16 of EURO 2024 with a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Croatia missed the chance to reach the last 16 of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) with the goal by the Italians.The first half ended goalless at Leipzig Stadium.Croatia's 38 years and 289 days old veteran midfielder Luka Modric's penalty kick was saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 54th minute. But just seconds later, he became the oldest player to score a goal in the history of the European Championship when he netted from close range.Croatia's Round of 16 dreams were crushed by forward Zaccagni's goal in the 97th minute and Italy reached the last 16 of EURO 2024 with a 1-1 draw.- Spain win 1-0 against Albania to reach Round of 16 with 3 winsSpain won 1-0 against Albania on Monday to reach the EURO 2024 Round of 16 with three wins in three group stage games.Ferran Torres' left-footed shot came in from the post in the 13th minute to give Spain the win at Dusseldorf Arena.Group B leaders Spain finish the stage with nine points, while Italy follow with four points.Croatia are in third spot with two points and Albania finished the stage fourth with one point.

News.Az