EURO 2024 quarterfinals to start today

The EURO 2024 quarterfinals featuring the continent's top teams will start on Friday.

Spain will play tournament hosts Germany at the Stuttgart Arena, which is the last eight's opener. It will kick off at 1600GMT.The Spanish national team hammered debutants Georgia 4-1 in the last 16 on June 30 to have booked their place at the quarterfinals.Germany had beaten Denmark 2-0 to have reached the last eight.Following this showdown, fans will see another exciting game between Portugal and France.Portugal will face France at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, which will begin at 1900GMT.The winning team of this tie will take on either Spain or Germany in the Munich semifinal on July 9.France eliminated Belgium 1-0, and Portugal won against Slovenia on penalties in the last 16 stage.Spain, Germany, Portugal and France, the big football nations in Europe, have won the EURO trophy in previous years.Germany and Spain are tied to be the record holders, securing the continental title three times each.The Germans last won it in 1996 in England, while Spain last claimed it in 2012 when the tournament was co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine. France were the 1984 and 2000 champions.Portugal sealed the EURO trophy in 2016 after beating hosts France 1-0 in Saint-Denis.

News.Az