EURO 2024 Round of 16 to kick off today

The UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 stage will begin with two matches on Saturday.

Switzerland will play against title holders Italy at Berlin's Olympiastadion, and hosts Germany will meet Denmark at BVB Stadion Dortmund in the knockout phase.The last 16 will go through to July 2, concluding with the Austria vs. Türkiye match at Leipzig Stadium.The Switzerland vs. Italy match will start at 1600GMT, and the Germany vs. Denmark game will kick off at 1900GMT on Saturday.Meanwhile, EURO debutants Georgia will face Spain at Cologne Stadium on June 30.UEFA Euro 2024 Last 16 fixtures are as follows:SaturdaySwitzerland vs. Italy (Berlin at 1600GMT)Germany vs. Denmark (Dortmund at 1900GMT)SundayEngland vs. Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen at 1600GMT)Spain vs. Georgia (Cologne at 1900GMT)Monday, July 1France vs. Belgium (Dusseldorf at 1600GMT)Portugal vs. Slovenia (Frankfurt at 1900GMT)Tuesday, July 2Romania vs. the Netherlands (Munich at 1600GMT)Austria vs. Türkiye (Leipzig at 1900GMT)

News.Az