EURO 2024: Türkiye, Georgia advance to last 16

Türkiye and debutants Georgia were the latest teams to qualify for the UEFA EURO 2024 last 16 on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye beat the Czech Republic 2-1 at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion to finish Group F second with six points.Meanwhile, Georgia shocked Group F winners Portugal 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen to clinch third spot, which meant a last 16 berth. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze were the scorers.Already-qualified Portugal have six points, and Georgia have four to progress.The Czech Republic, who have collected one point in three matches, bottomed the group to be eliminated.Türkiye will next face Austria in a Round of 16 match on July 2.EURO debutants Georgia will play Spain on June 30.The last 16 will start on Saturday with two matches: Switzerland vs. Italy and Germany vs. Denmark.EURO 2024 last 16Switzerland vs. ItalyGermany vs. DenmarkEngland vs. SlovakiaSpain vs. GeorgiaFrance vs. BelgiumPortugal vs. SloveniaRomania vs. the NetherlandsAustria vs. Türkiye

News.Az