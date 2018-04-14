Euro-Asian Jewish Congress leaders congratulate Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Executive Director of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Haim Ben Yakov, Chairman of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Aaron Frenkel and President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Mikhael Mirilashvili have sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

“We extend to you our sincere congratulations on behalf of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on your bright victory in the presidential election. Azerbaijani Jews are grateful to you for your wise national policy and consistent stance against anti-Semitism,” read the letter, AzVision reports.

“We appreciate your role in the development and strengthening of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. We believe that the Jewish community of Azerbaijan will continue to take an active part in the efforts for the prosperity of their country,” the letter said.

