Euronews highlights Baku's Yashil Bazaar in series of postcards

In its series of Postcards from Azerbaijan, Euronews has highlighted Yashil Bazaar in Baku.

Euronews' Sergio Cantone says that known locally as the Green Market, Yashil Bazaar is Baku’s biggest, AzerTag reports.

“Famous for nuts and dried fruits, figs, oranges, cherries and apricots, produce is brought to the capital from every region of the country.

Colors, flavors and fragrances from the Caucasus. Fresh food from every corner of the country arrives each morning at the Yashil bazaar, Baku’s market," says Cantone.

He mentions that not only tasty and exotic, some of the items, like Beluga Caviar, are highly prized and there are many other caviars on offer.

“Well, here in this market we can find some great caviar, sturgeons, cheeses and saffron, the main ingredient of Plovs (national dish) and overall in Azerbaijan’s cuisine, so I am buying it for my restaurant as well as many other ingredients here,” restaurant manager Timur Fazilov tells Euronews.

“Whether it’s the hustle and bustle or the haggle, Yashil Bazaar is a great way to discover Baku,” says Cantone.

