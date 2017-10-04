Euronews presents report about Azerbaijan's Lahij city - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Postcards program of Euronews TV channel has presented a report dedicated to Azerbaijan's ancient Lahij, APA reports quoting Euronews.

The material posted on the website of the TV channel noted that "Postcards" continues to acquaint spectators with Azerbaijan.



The material emphasizes that in the XVIII-XIX centuries Lahic was one of the main centers of production of copper utensils and knives.

The report notes that copper dishes from Lahij are also represented in the Louvre and other major world museums: "Today this historical and cultural reserve is included in the international tourist route "Great Silk Road ".

