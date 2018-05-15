Euronews website posts an article about Ilandagh Mountain in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euronews has presented an episode about Ilandagh Mountain in Azerbaijan.

“In this episode of Postcards, we take you to Ilandag Mountain, one of the main symbols of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Azerbaijan,” said Euronews, according to AzerTag.

In the Middle Ages, there was a settlement on one of its slopes, according to the video material.

Ilandagh has always been a mysterious place, inspiring local people to create legends, said Euronews.

According to Euronews, "Its name is translated as 'Snake Mountain'. Good people could hide on it, away from villains who were mercilessly attacked by snakes. However, local residents say there are no snakes on this mountain at all!"

The main legend says that Noah's Ark actually crashed through Ilandagh during the flood, breaking the top of the mountain in two parts.

