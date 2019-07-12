Europa League: FC Neftchi defeat Speranta Nisporeni 3-0
12 Jul 2019
Azerbaijan`s Neftchi have thrashed Moldovan Speranta Nisporeni 3-0 in the first match of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round at Zimbru stadium in Chisinau.
Neftchi’s goals came from Emin Mahmudov, Steeven Joseph-Monrose and Rahman Hajiyev.
The return game will take place at Bakcell Arena stadium in Baku on July 18.
