Europa League: FC Neftchi defeat Speranta Nisporeni 3-0

Europa League: FC Neftchi defeat Speranta Nisporeni 3-0

Azerbaijan`s Neftchi have thrashed Moldovan Speranta Nisporeni 3-0 in the first match of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round at Zimbru stadium in Chisinau.

Neftchi’s goals came from Emin Mahmudov, Steeven Joseph-Monrose and Rahman Hajiyev.

The return game will take place at Bakcell Arena stadium in Baku on July 18.

News.Az


