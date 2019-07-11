Europa League: "Neftchi" started with a crushing victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today the first matches of the first qualifying round of the Europa League kicked off, APA reports.

The silver medalist of the Azerbaijani Topaz Premier League “Neftchi” FC held its first match in the current season with Moldavian “Speranta”. The game, which was held at the Zimbru stadium in Chisinau, ended with a crushing victory of the Azerbaijani club - 0: 3.

Emin Makhmudov, Stephen Joseph-Monroz and Rahman Hajiyev scored goals for “Neftchi” FC.

Neftchi will host “Speranta” on July 18 in Baku.

