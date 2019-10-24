Europa League: Qarabagh-APOEL match ends in draw: 2-2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's champion Qarabagh FC has played its next match in the European Cup, today, APA reports.

Aghdam's club hosted the APOEL (Cyprus team) in the third round of the Europa League group stage.

Azerbaijan's Champion at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium delighted his fans with an early goal.

Goals: Quintana, 13, Aylton, 58 - John, 29, Hallenius, 45 + 1

News.Az

