Europe in intermediate stage of preparations for war with Russia, Hungarian PM claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe is currently in an intermediate stage of preparations for war with Russia as it is increasingly being drawn into the armed conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio.

According to him, every week he sees more and more signs that the EU and NATO are preparing for military action.The prime minister pointed out that "going to war does not happen in one step." "There are three stages: discussion, preparation and destruction. Now we are finishing the discussion and we are in the preparation stage. We are inches away from destruction," he added.

News.Az