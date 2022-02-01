Europe lifts pandemic measures despite omicron surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most European countries are easing pandemic-related measures amid high vaccination rates, despite a rise in mild COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Denmark is leading the return to the normalization process pushing aside concerns over growing cases of the omicron variant.

Countries like the UK, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Austria have also decided to either completely remove COVID-19 measures or ease restrictions.

The Council of the European Union previously advised member states to determine pandemic-related travel measures according to the COVID-19 certificate, which contains information about vaccination, testing or recovering from the disease, not according to the region which people are arriving from.

Separately on Jan. 28, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced that over 50% of all adults in the EU have received a booster shot against the virus.

According to the scientific opinion of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, boosters give the best protection against the virus and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization.

News.Az