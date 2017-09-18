European and UN experts to discuss investment policies in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experts from the European and the UN countries will arrive in Baku to attend a conference on international investment policies.

Regional Conference for Economies in Transition on International Investment Policies and the Way Forward (UNCTAD), in partnership with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Transnational Economic Law Research Center (TELC) will organize a regional conference for economies in transition on 'International Investment Policies: the Way Forward' on 24-25 October 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The two day high-level conference will provide decision-makers from economies in transition with an opportunity to discuss the status quo and way forward in international investment law and policy. The conference will encourage new thinking on international investment policies and allow for the exchange of experiences regarding the management of investment disputes.

News.Az

News.Az