European Azerbaijanis appeal to international organizations over Armenian provocations

European Azerbaijanis have sent a written statement to the United Nations, OSCE and its Minsk Group co-chair countries in connection with Armenia’s recent provo

The statement says that Armenian Armed Forces which occupied Azerbaijani lands increased the number of provocations on the line of contact of troops, the Congress of European Azerbaijanis told APA.

“In the recent days, in view of the events happening in Armenia, the opposite side is also frustrated by firing on civil objects and people. A resident of Yukhari Giyamaddinli village of Aghjabadi district, Hajiyev Rahim, borne on March 15 1991, was shot by gunfire from the Armenian army units while on a field and seriously wounded. This tragedy once again reveals how serious thrill is the occupation of Azerbaijani lands for the region and at the same time the terrorist essence of the Armenian state. This incident deeply saddened us – the Congress of European Azerbaijanis, all Azerbaijanis living in Europe,” reads the statement.

According to the statement, artillery strokes targeted the civil population and assets of the Armenian Armed Forces prove that the Armenian state with the aggressive policy does not comply with the norms of international law, with international humanitarian law and human rights, in particular the 1949 Geneva Convention and its Addendum # 1, and continues to seriously violate the Conventions on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"We urge the world community, international organizations, the OSCE and its Minsk Group co-chair countries, the United Nations to take concrete steps against the aggressor and apply harsh sanctions in line with international law,” says the statement.

The statement notes that Armenia brutally violated the Geneva Conventions on Civilian Population during the war and ceasefire by killing innocent civilians; the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - the United States, France and Russia continue to be silent. “The international community's ignorance of Armenian atrocities opens the aggressor's arms and the impunity of the crimes committed by Armenia causes them to kill more civilians in Azerbaijan.”

“On these hard and difficult days, we express our deep sorrow to the families, relatives of killed people and to all People of Azerbaijan. We especially express that we support the steps taken by the Azerbaijani Government to liberate our lands from the occupation and punish the aggressor. We are convinced that the Azerbaijani State will take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrators of these bloody murders will receive a decent punishment.

We have finally come to the conclusion that the world's leading, civilized, peaceful states, the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe and the European Union shall change its indifferent position and take all measures to force the Aggressor-Armenia to withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands for the sake of stop killing innocent civilians, elderly people, women and infants,” the statement says.

The statement stresses that the only way to ensure peace, stability and security in the region is changing the status-quo, and liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

The statement was presented by President of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis Sahil Gasimov.

News.Az

News.Az