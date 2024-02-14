Yandex metrika counter

European Championships: Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win 3 medals

  • Sports
  • Share
European Championships: Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win 3 medals

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have clinched three medals at the European Championships held in Bucharest, Romania, News.Az reports. 

Murad Mammadov bagged gold for Azerbaijan in the 63kg weight category, while Rashad Mammadov secured silver in the 55kg weight class.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Beka Kandelaki earned bronze in the 130kg weight category.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      