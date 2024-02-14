European Championships: Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win 3 medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have clinched three medals at the European Championships held in Bucharest, Romania, News.Az reports.

Murad Mammadov bagged gold for Azerbaijan in the 63kg weight category, while Rashad Mammadov secured silver in the 55kg weight class.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Beka Kandelaki earned bronze in the 130kg weight category.

News.Az