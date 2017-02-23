European Commission may support new Asia-Europe transport corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

The fact that President Ilham Aliyev and European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic have met four times this year was stressed at the meeting. They discussed the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor, and accomplishments in this area. President Ilham Aliyev and Maros Sefcovic also discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-European Commission cooperation in energy area, as well as in using transport corridors and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.



Maros Sefcovic highlighted opportunities for using new Asia-Europe transport corridor, and noted the importance of attracting European companies in the project and the European Commission`s possible support for it.



Azerbaijan`s expanding the use of alternative energy sources was emphasized, and the possibility for the country to benefit from the European Union`s experience was pointed out at the meeting.

