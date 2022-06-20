European Commission president optimistic about upcoming decision of EU leaders to grant Ukraine candidate status

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed his confidence that the EU will grant Ukraine a candidate status this week.

“I am confident that we will be able to get a positive decision, to get support. Of course, this is a historic decision, which must now also be made by the Council. But the preparation was good, the course is now set, and I am optimistic," she said on the air of ARD German TV channel, News.Az reports.

The European Commission president said intensive work with member states has been carried out in recent weeks and months.

At the same time, von der Leyen drew attention to the fact that Kyiv still has a lot of work to do.

News.Az