European Commission president pledges to launch EU air shield

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Ursula von der Leyen pledged to launch European Union defense projects, including a European air shield, and to maintain green policies if she secures a second five-year term as head of the European Commission, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

In a 31-page document setting out her vision, before EU lawmakers vote to elect or reject her later on Thursday, she committed to propose new climate policies and focus on building a "true European defence union"."We will propose a number of Defence Projects of Common European Interest starting with a European Air Shield and cyber defence," said the published document.

News.Az