European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, together with a team of EU commissioners, has arrived in Kyiv this morning to hold talks with the Ukrainian government, News.Az reports.

“Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia‘s invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation,” Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

A meeting of members of the College of EU Commissioners, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, with the government of Ukraine will take place in Kyiv today.

The 24th EU-Ukraine summit will take place in Ukraine tomorrow.

