European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited to upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenhas been invited to the COP29 to be held in Baku in November this year, Vagif Sadigov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Belgium and Luxembourg, head of the Mission to the EU, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Many thanks to Mr. Fernando Andresen-Guimaraes, Diplomatic adviser of the President of the European Commission, for a substantial exchange of views today on present and future of EU-Azerbaijan relations. It has also been a good occasion to transmit the invitation letter of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for COP29 in November in Baku,” the diplomat said.

News.Az