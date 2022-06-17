European Commission recommends granting Ukraine EU candidate status

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine be granted the EU candidate status, which is a mandatory formal step before the issue is considered at the European Council.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an official opinion by the European Commission at a press conference on Friday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The European Commission simultaneously considered EU membership applications from Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

The European Council will consider Ukraine's application for candidate status for membership in the European Union at its meeting on June 23-24.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union on February 28, 2022.

On April 18, Zelensky handed over the first part of the questionnaire to Matti Maasikas, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen passed the questionnaire to the Ukrainian side during her visit to Kyiv on April 8.

On May 9, Zelensky announced that Ukraine had filled out the second part of the questionnaire to obtain the status of a candidate country for accession to the European Union.

News.Az