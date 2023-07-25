European Commission sends another EUR 1.5B tranche to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, announced today the transfer of the next tranche of additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion.

“As Russia continues its ruthless war, we continue to support Ukraine. Today we paid another EUR 1.5 billion, to help keep the state running and repair infrastructure,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote.

The EC President also condemned Russia's purposeful actions to destroy Ukraine's grain storage and port infrastructure.

Concluding the tweet, von der Leyen vowed more support for the embattled Ukraine: “More will come.”

The Council of the European Union on December 10 endorsed the European Commission's proposal to allocate additional financial support to Ukraine in 2023. The new program of macro-financial assistance amounts to EUR 18 billion. Preferential loan funds will be transferred to the state budget throughout 2023 in equal parts, taking into account Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the conditions agreed by the parties. On Monday, Ukraine and the EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of the said macro-financial assistance.

News.Az