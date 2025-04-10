European Commission to discuss next steps on US tariffs with member states

The European Commission said it will take the necessary time to assess US President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday about a pause in US tariffs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters .

"The European Commission will now take the necessary time to assess this latest development, in close consultation with our Member States and industry, before deciding on next steps," the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

News.Az