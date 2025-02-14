European Commission vows immediate action against Trump’s tariff threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union’s executive branch announced on Friday that it would “take firm and immediate action” in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The European Commission said in a statement that Trump’s proposed “reciprocal” trade policy goes “in the wrong direction," News.Az reports, citing AP.

“The EU will take firm and immediate action against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legitimate and non-discriminatory policies,” the Commission said. “The EU will always protect European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified tariff measures.”

The Commission, which negotiates trade relations on behalf of the 27-nation bloc, said the EU has some of the lowest tariffs in the world and sees no justification for increased U.S. tariffs on its exports.

“Tariffs are taxes. By imposing tariffs, the US is taxing its own citizens, raising costs for business, stifling growth and fuelling inflation,” it said. “Tariffs heighten economic uncertainty and disrupt the efficiency and integration of global markets.”

Earlier this week, the Commission said U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum would not go unanswered.

News.Az