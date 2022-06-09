European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Ukraine’s Irpin

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič visited Ukraine’s Irpin city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"Today I was in Irpin. I was deeply shocked about the atrocities committed here but also elsewhere. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be a target, never, nowhere.,” Lenarčič said on Twitter.

The European commissioner also strongly condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine.

News.Az