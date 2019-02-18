European Commissioner Oettinger to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger will visit Azerbaijan to attend the Fifth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council in Baku, AZERTAC reports.

The UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson will also join officials from the USA, European Commission, as well as seven countries participating in the project, Balkan states, companies and international financial institutions in the meeting scheduled for February 20.

News.Az

