European Council approves €45 million in financial assistance for Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of the European Union is providing up to €45 million in macro-financial assistance to Georgia to help cover the country’s financing needs, support e

The EU's first two macro-financial assistance operations, amounting to €46 million each, were pledged at an international donors' conference in October 2008.

The decision on macro-financial assistance was adopted without discussion at a meeting of the General Affairs Council. It was approved by the European Parliament on 14 March 2018.

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili thanked the Chairman of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk and the EU Member States for supporting Georgia's development, the country's political course and democratic reforms.

News.Az

News.Az

News.Az