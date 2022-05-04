European Council head to visit Ukrainian refugee center in Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Council President Charles Michel will pay a one-day visit to Moldova on Wednesday.

During the visit, Michel is scheduled to meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and will visit a Ukrainian refugee center in Chisinau, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Michel said on Twitter last week that he was in contact with Sandu and had discussed the situation in Transdniestria with her.

"My full solidarity with Moldova in these challenging and difficult times. Transdniestria should not be used as a Trojan horse to further exacerbate tensions in the region," the EC president noted.

News.Az