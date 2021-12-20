European Council head welcomes Azerbaijan’s transfer of 10 Armenian detainees

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed Azerbaijan’s return of ten Armenian detainees.

“I warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees in follow up to discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” Michel tweeted.

The European Council president described Azerbaijan’s release of the Armenian detainees as an important humanitarian gesture demonstrating the mutual will to strengthen confidence as discussed in Brussels.

“EU facilitated transfer to Yerevan,” he added.

Azerbaijan has handed over to Armenia ten servicemen, who were detained during the clashes on November 16 on the countries’ border, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said on Sunday, noting that the process was mediated by the EU.

"In order to manifest its commitment to the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan through the EU handed over ten servicemen to Armenia on December 19," the State Commission said.

According to the State Commission, those servicemen were apprehended while preventing the provocation by the Armenian forces on the Kalbajar direction on November 16, 2021.

On December 4, Azerbaijan handed over 10 captive soldiers to Armenia in exchange for minefield maps.

News.Az