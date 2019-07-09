European Council President: Negotiations on new EU-Azerbaijan agreement nearing completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

“EU-Azerbaijan agreement is close to completion,” President of the European Council Donald Tusk said at a press conference in Baku, AzerTag reports.

“Azerbaijan is unique. It combines tradition and modernity. You look both to the East and to the West, thanks to your strategic location in today's complex geopolitical landscape. And as I have said before, Mister President, the EU supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” noted Donald Tusk after meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year. Our relations have intensified and my visit today is another clear sign of this. In 2018 we adopted priorities for our partnership, and our negotiations on a Common Aviation Area Agreement, as well as on the new EU-Azerbaijan agreement, are close to completion. Our economies will profit from them, and our political, business and cultural relations will deepen. And we should of course not forget the Southern Gas Corridor that – quite literally - connects us. This positive momentum should bring our partnership to a higher level, directly benefit all our people, and accompany Azerbaijan's own reform processes and economic diversification,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az