Yandex metrika counter

European Council President to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
European Council President to visit Azerbaijan

President of the European Council Charles Michel will pay a visit to Azerbaijan as part of a regional trip on July 16-18, the president’s spokesman, Barend Leyts, tweeted.

Michel will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia over the period from July 16 through July 18 to strengthen the EU’s relations with these two countries, the spokesman said.

The European Council President is also scheduled to take part in the Batumi International Conference on July 19.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      