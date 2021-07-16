European Council President to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Council Charles Michel will pay a visit to Azerbaijan as part of a regional trip on July 16-18, the president’s spokesman, Barend Leyts, tweeted.

Michel will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia over the period from July 16 through July 18 to strengthen the EU’s relations with these two countries, the spokesman said.

The European Council President is also scheduled to take part in the Batumi International Conference on July 19.

News.Az