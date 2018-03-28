European court imposes €12,200 fine on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered Armenia to pay fine in the amount of 12,000 Euros in a recently passed judgement against the country.

The applicant in the case, Vardan Teymurazyan, will receive 11,700 Euros as pecuniary damage and 500 Euros as non-pecuniary damage, Tert.am reports.

In April 2005, a district prosecutor's office instituted a criminal case against Teymurazyan on suspicion of assaulting two police officers who had stopped him for violation of traffic rules. He was subsequently arrested and kept in detention for two months .

In 2006, the Court acquitted the applicant, establishing that he had been subjected to physical violence.

But the Court of Appeals did not satisfy an appeal for holding the police officers accountable, citing the impossibility of resuming the trial without a prior decision by the prosecutor's office (to bring charges against the policemen).

In its judgement, published on March 15, the ECHR cited violations of Article 13 (Right to effective remedy), and Section 5, Article 5 (Right to liberty and security) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The applicant complained that no compensation for non-pecuniary damage sustained as a result of his ill-treatment by the police officers had been available to him under the Armenian legislation.

The court found that the Armenian authorities did not guarantee the applicant's right to effective remedy and redress.

News.Az

News.Az