European Court ruling: The Armenian Genocide is just an opinion - THE END TO ARMENIAN MYTHOLOGY

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg hosted a meeting of the Grand Chamber.

During the meeting, the final verdict was announced on the appeal of the Swiss government against the December 17, 2013 decision of the European Court of Human Rights on Dogu Perinçek v. Switzerland case.

Switzerland then completely lost the case to the Turkish politician, however, under the pressure of the Armenian diaspora, official Bern still filed an appeal. Nevertheless, the Grand Chamber of the ECHR upheld the previous decisions, rejecting Switzerland's appeal.

The decision of the ECHR can be rightfully considered historical, because from now on, at the official legal level, the "Armenian genocide" is declared not a historical fact, but an opinion, and any criminal prosecution for expressing an opposing argument is a violation of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The sitting of the Grand Chamber of the European Court was not hampered by the presence of an impressive delegation from Armenia headed by Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan in Strasbourg.

In an exclusive interview with haqqin.az, Turkish political scientist Mehmet Perincek, the son of Dogu Perincek, commented on the decision of the European Court, saying that it is a great victory for Turkey.

"Although the European Court upheld the earlier decision, this did not prevent the Armenians from imposing their opinion on the European public again. But justice triumphed. Lies and terror have long been the hallmark of Armenian politics, which continues to be a bloody performer of various foreign projects directed against the peoples of the Caucasus and Turkey. But we have put an end to this lie.

"In fact, the genocides were organized by Armenians - against Turks and Azerbaijanis. And during the Karabakh war in the 1990s they committed inhuman acts, primarily the genocide of the Azerbaijani population of the city of Khojaly, perpetuated by Armenian military forces led by former and current Armenian presidents, the defense minister and other high-ranking Armenian officials.

The Turkish side repeatedly urged Armenia and its foreign diaspora to open archives that could shed light on what happened in 1915. However, the Armenian side evades the creation of a joint commission to study all archival materials. So, there is something to hide for Armenians, who organized terror and mass killings of civilians. The ECHR confirmed its previous decision stating that the Armenian narrative on the "genocide of 1915" can not be regarded as a fact and there is nothing in common between the events of 1915 and the Holocaust. This is another defeat of the Armenians. Even the fact that their case was defended by lawyers Jeffrey Robertson, Amal Ramzi Clooney, Toby Kolis did not help Armenians," Mehmet Perinçek states.

News.Az

News.Az