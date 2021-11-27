European FIFA World Cup play-off draw unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draw to determine the final European encounters in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary competition was held in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday 26 November, according to UEFA.

The full draw is as follows:

Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET)

Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)

Path B

Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET)

Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)

Path Cv

Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET)

Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)

The semi-finals will be held on 24 March 2022, while the finals will take place on 29 March 2022.

News.Az