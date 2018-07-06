European MEP named Armenia an occupant country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union (EU) should do everything possible to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and end the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territories.

The statement came from Finnish MEP, a member of the Greens party, Heidi Hautala at the Strasbourg plenary session of the European Parliament during the discussion of the report on the new agreement signed between the EU and Armenia.

The Finnish politician reminded that Armenia, according to international law, is a country that occupied 20 percent of the territory of neighboring Azerbaijan.

News.Az