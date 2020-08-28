European News Agency publishes article about Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany-based European News Agency (ENA) has published an article headlined “Mehriban Aliyeva: a woman for peace” highlighting multifaceted activities of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO Mehriban Aliyeva.

The article, made based on AZERTAC’s “Serving Motherland and people is the life credo of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva” article, says: “Direct involvement in the development of modern and independent Azerbaijan, solution of social issues, adherence to the ideas of mercy and morality, a constant desire to extend a helping hand and to do good. The life philosophy of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva is the philosophy of a modern woman serving her country and the peace. Working side by side with President Ilham Aliyev, her life companion and closest ally Mehriban Aliyeva is making a great contribution to the dynamic development of Azerbaijan.

Mehriban Aliyeva has successfully led the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for 15 years. The revival and expansion of the charity traditions of the Azerbaijani people became possible thanks to the personal example of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. For 15 years, Mehriban Aliyeva has honorably carried out the mission of the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Being at the same time Goodwill Ambassador of ISESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) she is tirelessly involved in activities to inform the world public about the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, the realities of the country.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s appointment as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan on 21 February 2017 is regarded as the logical outcome of her substantive activities and organizational skills. Over the past period, she has fully justified the President’s and the people’s confidence in her with the work she has carried out in this senior and responsible position.

A special place in Mehriban Aliyeva’s activities belongs to the solution of problems of vulnerable segments of the population, in particular the internally displaced persons. She devoted the first meeting as First Vice-President to the issue of relocation of refugee and IDP families temporarily housed in hostels in Baku and Sumgayit. Immediately after the meeting, an action plan was prepared and tangible work began. In a short period of time, housing conditions of 300,000 refugees and internally displaced persons were improved. Last year, another 5,923 IDP families were moved to new apartments and a further 2,227 families of this category were housed in the first quarter of 2019.

On the instruction of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, a group of soldiers and officers who undermined their health in the April battles were provided with high-tech prostheses. The programs “Development of Orphanages and Boarding Schools”, “New Schools for a Renewing Azerbaijan”, “Support for Education”, “Development of Preschool Education Institutions” and other programs implemented on Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative have played an important part in the development of education. Within the framework of the “New Schools for a Renewing Azerbaijan” program launched in 2005, up to 500 school buildings were constructed and reconstructed, providing education to more than 100,000 pupils. Up to 40 kindergartens have been overhauled as part of the “Development of Orphanages and Boarding Schools” program.

Consistent and focused work is under way on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva to communicate the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani culture, history and traditions of statehood to the international community. Exhibitions, days of culture and other events are organized in reputable international organizations and various countries around the world. As an example of this, we can mention the holding of days of Azerbaijani culture at the headquarters of the European Parliament, in Athens, in Cannes, the opening of the Center of Azerbaijani Culture in Paris, the erection of monuments to outstanding personalities of Azerbaijani people in various cities of the world.”

News.Az