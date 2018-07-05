European Parliament adopts resolution on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament has passed a resolution on cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The document says that the new partnership agreement signed between the EU and Azerbaijan promises concrete benefits for both sides, and that rapid and steady progress is being observed in the negotiations to sign the new agreement until the next Eastern Partnership summit to be held in 2019, APA reported citing the European Parliament’s website.

The document highlights the importance of creating a more equitable, transparent and competitive environment between Azerbaijan and the EU, expressing support for Azerbaijan's membership of the World Trade Organization.

It is noted that it is essential to support the diversification of Azerbaijan’s energy mix, promoting non-carbon energy sources and preparing for the post-carbon age by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting the use of renewables, to support the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, to provide new prospects for enhanced cooperation in non-energy-related areas, in particular in the fields of education, health, transport, connectivity and tourism, in order to diversify the Azerbaijani economy, boost job creation, modernize the industrial and service sectors, and stimulate sustainable development in business and research.

The document also calls for support for the authorities’ important efforts in aiding the large number of refugees and internally displaced persons, and to support civilians living in conflict areas within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders.

With regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the resolution says that the ratification of new agreements between the EU and each of the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be made conditional on meaningful commitments to and substantial progress towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict such as maintaining the ceasefire and supporting the implementation of the OSCE 2009 Basic Principles and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

It is noted that high priority should be given to dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to enhanced EU participation in peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the OSCE 2009 Basic Principles, and notably with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, promoting all initiatives conducive to peace-building such as a observance of the ceasefire by all sides, dialogue at all levels, including high-level talks, curbing hate speech, genuine confidence-building measures, a substantial increase in OSCE international observers and deeper exchanges between Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society.

