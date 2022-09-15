Yandex metrika counter

European Parliament approves 5 billion euro loan to Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
European Parliament approves 5 billion euro loan to Ukraine

The European Parliament has supported the European Commission's proposal to allocate a five billion euro micro-financial loan to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

As many as 534 MEPs voted for such a decision during a plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday. Some 30 MEPs voted against the decision and 26 abstained.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last summer proposed allocating 9 euro billion as an extraordinary package of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The first tranche of one euro billion has already been disbursed to Ukraine. The terms of the disbursement of the next tranche, worth EUR 5 billion, were agreed by the ministers of economy of the EU countries during an informal meeting in Prague on September 9.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      