European Parliament approves 5 billion euro loan to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament has supported the European Commission's proposal to allocate a five billion euro micro-financial loan to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

As many as 534 MEPs voted for such a decision during a plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday. Some 30 MEPs voted against the decision and 26 abstained.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last summer proposed allocating 9 euro billion as an extraordinary package of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The first tranche of one euro billion has already been disbursed to Ukraine. The terms of the disbursement of the next tranche, worth EUR 5 billion, were agreed by the ministers of economy of the EU countries during an informal meeting in Prague on September 9.

News.Az