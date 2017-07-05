European Parliament, Euronest PA appealed regarding Armenian atrocity in Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Euronest PA Fuad Muradov has addressed an appeal to the members of the European Parliament and Euronest PA regarding killing of 50-year-old village resident Sahiba Guliyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva as a result of shelling of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli district by Armenian armed forces from heavy artillery.

According to the appeal, the circles in the European Parliament which support Armenia also bear the responsibility for this crime.



“Killing of children and civilians is accepted nowhere throughout the world. This is the result of the negligent attitude of the states and international organizations towards the aggressive policy of Armenia which has been pursuing for about 25 years and the support provided to them. All responsibility for the bloody provocation falls on the military-political leadership of Armenia, as well as the circles which support Armenia in the European Parliament”, says the appeal.



The appeal calls on the European Parliament to urgently hold discussions and adopt a resolution in order to give legal assessment to this bloody crime.

News.Az

