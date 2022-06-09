European Parliament recommends granting EU candidate status to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution recommending granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership, News.Az reports.

Some 438 MEPs voted in favor of the resolution, with 65 voting against the document and 94 abstaining.

The European Parliament recommended that the EU Council agree that the Versailles Declaration recognizes Ukraine's European aspirations and its application for EU membership, and grant it EU candidate status as a clear political signal of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

News.Az