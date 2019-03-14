European Parliament reiterates support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament has once again expressed support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, Trend reports with

“…to consider the current proliferation and future threats of disinformation aiming to threaten the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all Eastern Partnership countries within their internationally recognized borders; to give priority in particular to the development of a long-term strategic approach and outreach towards Eastern Partnership countries, focusing on people-to-people exchanges, and working with existing civil society networks that already represent a source of community-based resilience,” reads the document.

On Dec. 12, 2018, the European Parliament by an overwhelming majority of votes (401 for, 173 against) adopted the resolution on the annual report on the Common Foreign and Security Policy, which reiterates “EU’s commitment to support its partners' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”.

Thus, the document once again expresses the EU support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the framework of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In 2017, the declaration of the Eastern Partnership Brussels Summit contained a similar wording.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

