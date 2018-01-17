Yandex metrika counter

European Parliament to hold debates on EU-Azerbaijan talks on new agreement

The European Parliament to hold debates on EU-Azerbaijan negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement.

Amendments to the “Recommendations to the Council, the Commission and the EEAS on the negotiations on the EU-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Agreement” will be tabled in the Committee on International Trade on January 22, said a message posted on the European Parliament’s website.

Draft amendments will be presented by rapporteur Hannu Takkula (ALDE).

Rapporteur Norica Nicolai (ALDE), the author of draft amendments, will present the document in the Committee on Foreign Affairs on January 23.

News.Az


