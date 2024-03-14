European Parliament turned into platform against Azerbaijan - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

"We are working for the Middle Corridor to operate with full power," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said during the panel on “Fixing the Fractured World” held within the framework of the 11th Global Baku Forum, News.az reports.

Hikmet Hajiyev stated that Azerbaijan is currently witnessing the failure of international organizations to fulfill their obligations.

According to him, the world has not been able to prevent the effects of COVID-19.

The assistant to the president reminded that Azerbaijan took the initiative of equal distribution of vaccines.

"We witness the international institutions, European organizations going through a crisis. We see that the European Parliament is turning into a platform of Islamophobia against Azerbaijan," - Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized.

He said that Azerbaijan will contribute to the restoration of a fractured world with its initiatives.

