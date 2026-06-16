European Parliament turns down first draft of EU long-term budget

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EU lawmakers described the document as “insufficient” and criticized proposed spending cuts of €32.8 billion. Since the budget requires approval from the European Parliament, pressure is increasing to reach an agreement by the end of 2026.

The European Parliament has rejected cuts proposed in the draft EU long-term budget for the period 2028-2034, MEPs Carla Tavares and Siegfried Mureșan told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The Cypriot government, who is currently chairing the budget negotiations among the member states, presented a compromise text last week with cuts of €32.8 billion to the bloc's overall budget.

The cuts represent a compromise between countries that asked substantial cuts and others that asked for an increase of the budget for agriculture and regional funds.

The divisions among co-legislators add further pressure to what's already a difficult process. The EU wants to close a deal within the end of 2026 to avoid prolonging the discussions into 2027, a crucial election year, and the increasing distance between member states and the Parliament's position puts that plan in jeopardy.

According to Parliament, the proposed cuts weaken an already inadequate budget, as the €2 trillion plan put forward by the European Commission in July 2025 had already been deemed insufficient by lawmakers. "The European Parliament strongly rejects these cuts," Mureșan said at Tuesday's press conference. "It firmly opposes the Council’s proposal to set funding for agriculture and cohesion at an even lower level than the already insufficient amount put forward by the European Commission." In its proposal, the European Parliament asked for a 10 percent budget increase. MEPs also asked to exlude the repayment of the Next Generation EU, the common borrowing instrument approved in 2020 to cushion the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, from budget calculations. In the compromise text, Cyprus decided not to touch the issue of the budgetary correction mechanisms known as rebates, revenues coming from taxes at the EU level, known as own resources, and the principle of making the budget conditional on the rule of law. In response, the Parliament has criticised what it called a lack of ambition. "We need to make progress on own resources," Tavares told journalists. "This is not reflected in the draft text. It is difficult to achieve a strong and renewed budget with cuts and without new own resources."

News.Az