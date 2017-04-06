European Parliament votes to grant Ukrainian citizens visa-free regime
06 Apr 2017
The European Parliament voted to grant Ukrainian citizens a visa-free regime.
Report informs that 521 deputies voted for this decision, 75 were against, and 36 abstained.
Notably, since March 28, 2017, a visa-free regime with the European Union has also started to operate for citizens of Georgia.
