European School to open in Georgia

The school will be of regional significance.

As Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has declared at a joint press-conference with EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, a European school will open in Georgia.

According to him the school will be of regional significance, APA reported citing IPN agency.  
 
“This idea belongs to Johannes Hahn and I would like to thank him for that. The school will enable our youth to get high-quality education from September, next year. The school will lay a fundament for preparation of qualified and professional personnel in our country,” the PM has said.

News.Az 

