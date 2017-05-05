European School to open in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The school will be of regional significance.

As Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has declared at a joint press-conference with EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, a European school will open in Georgia.

According to him the school will be of regional significance, APA reported citing IPN agency.



“This idea belongs to Johannes Hahn and I would like to thank him for that. The school will enable our youth to get high-quality education from September, next year. The school will lay a fundament for preparation of qualified and professional personnel in our country,” the PM has said.

News.Az

News.Az